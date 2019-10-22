International Development News
Development News Edition
Microsoft's latest VR project is a virtual walk in the park

Microsoft has revealed its latest VR project which takes the immersive experience to a park, literally.

ANI Washington DC
Updated: 22-10-2019 22:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft has revealed its latest VR project which takes the immersive experience to a park, literally. The DreamWalker VR system allows users to experience immersive experiences in open locations while traveling along a familiar route such as a walk to work, or other real-time environments, Engadget reports.

It can also adapt to changes to the route made by the walker, making it possible to transform a simple walk to a grocery store into a walk through Times Square. Microsoft also announced other VR technologies including an eye-tracking system called Mise-Unseen and a new haptic controller called CapstanCrunch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
