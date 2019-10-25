Apple iPad may disrupt PC gaming with hard-core gaming support, says analyst

Apple's attention to gaming may not be limited to Arcade. The iPhone maker may have a plan for its iPad that would appeal to gamers.

According to analyst Cliff Maldonado, Apple may be planning to add full mouse support in the near future to iPad to make it a productivity and gaming platform, Cnet reports.

Maldonado believes Apple could be looking at disrupting the PC gaming market with the iPad which could be its first foray into hard-core gaming. (ANI)

