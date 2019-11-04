Mi TV 5 series to feature more comprehensive screen design, Amlogic T972 SoC

After the huge success of Mi TV 4 series globally, tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the all-new Mi TV 5 series in Chinese homeland on November 5 alongside an array of other products including the Mi Watch and Mi CC9 Pro smartphone.

With just one day remaining for the official unveiling of the Mi TV 5 series, the Chinese company has dropped new teasers revealing the details about the design of the new TV series.

As per the latest official teaser on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the new TV series will come with a more comprehensive screen design, 47.1 percent narrower frame, higher screen-to-body ratio, a wider field of view and will deliver breakthrough image quality as compared to its predecessor series.

As for the design, the Mi TV 5 series adopts a metal body, integrated bending frame, screwless back plate and is as thin as 5.9mm. Each of the left and right channels of the TV contains two vocal and woofer units, which improve the acoustic response curve by optimizing the acoustic waveguide structure, thereby producing a thick bass, high-pitched and wide sound field.

The fifth generation of Mi TV is confirmed to feature a 4K quantum dot QLED display with 108 percent NTSC color gamut, Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) dynamic image-quality compensation technology, 8K video playback support, and HDR10+ for a more stunning visual experience.

The Mi TV 5 series will be powered by the most advanced 1.9GHz Amlogic T972 chipset based on a 12nm process technology that offers 63 percent increased CPU performance as compared to the previous generation, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.