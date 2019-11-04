International Development News
Development News Edition

Mi TV 5 series to feature more comprehensive screen design, Amlogic T972 SoC

As for the design, the Mi TV 5 series adopts a metal body, integrated bending frame, screwless back plate and is as thin as 5.9mm.

Mi TV 5 series to feature more comprehensive screen design, Amlogic T972 SoC
Image Credit: Xiaomi / Weibo

After the huge success of Mi TV 4 series globally, tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the all-new Mi TV 5 series in Chinese homeland on November 5 alongside an array of other products including the Mi Watch and Mi CC9 Pro smartphone.

With just one day remaining for the official unveiling of the Mi TV 5 series, the Chinese company has dropped new teasers revealing the details about the design of the new TV series.

As per the latest official teaser on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the new TV series will come with a more comprehensive screen design, 47.1 percent narrower frame, higher screen-to-body ratio, a wider field of view and will deliver breakthrough image quality as compared to its predecessor series.

As for the design, the Mi TV 5 series adopts a metal body, integrated bending frame, screwless back plate and is as thin as 5.9mm. Each of the left and right channels of the TV contains two vocal and woofer units, which improve the acoustic response curve by optimizing the acoustic waveguide structure, thereby producing a thick bass, high-pitched and wide sound field.

The fifth generation of Mi TV is confirmed to feature a 4K quantum dot QLED display with 108 percent NTSC color gamut, Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) dynamic image-quality compensation technology, 8K video playback support, and HDR10+ for a more stunning visual experience.

The Mi TV 5 series will be powered by the most advanced 1.9GHz Amlogic T972 chipset based on a 12nm process technology that offers 63 percent increased CPU performance as compared to the previous generation, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Kosmos Energy makes oil discovery in offshore Equatorial Guinea

The Government of Equatorial Guinea, represented by the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons, has announced that Kosmos Energy has made an oil discovery in offshore Equatorial Guinea. The S-5 well was drilled at a total depth of 4,400 meters ...

California winds slacken, helping firefighters control blazes

Winds that have fanned Californias wildfires have calmed, helping firefighters contain blazes that have destroyed homes and forced mass power outages since late last month. Weve really seen the end of it, said Patrick Burke, a meteorologist...

HC judge inaugurates legal literacy camp in Rajasthan

Justice Goverdhan Bardhar of the Rajasthan High Court inaugurated a legal literacy week campaign at a school in Bundi district on Sunday. Such legal literacy campaigns are being conducted to educate and create awareness among people and to ...

China offers more access for Taiwan firms, Taiwan warns of a trap

China unveiled measures on Monday to further open its markets to firms from self-ruled Taiwan, including capital raising, as Taiwan warned its people not to be taken in by moves at enticement ahead of a January presidential election. China ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019