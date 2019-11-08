International Development News
These devices will lose access to Netflix from December 1

Older Samsung smart TVs, 2010 and 2011 models with C or D after the screen size in the model code, and Roku media players will no longer have access to Netflix directly beginning from the above-mentioned date.

Image Credit: Flickr

Starting December 1, video streaming giant Netflix will stop offering its service on certain devices due to technical limitations. Users will need to need to switch to a compatible device prior to the specified date if they want to continue enjoying the service.

The incompatible devices will display a message, multiple times, as a reminder before the deadline. The message reads: "Due to technical limitations, Netflix will no longer be available on this device after December 1st, 2019."

The complete list of incompatible Roku media players include:

  • Roku 2050X
  • Roku 2100X
  • Roku 2000C
  • Roku HD Player
  • Roku SD Player
  • Roku XR Player
  • Roku XD Player

Confirming the news on its support forum, Samsung wrote: "Due to technical limitations, Netflix will no longer be supported on the 2010 and 2011 TVs beginning on December 1st, 2019. If you have one of the affected models, you may see a message on your TV indicating that Netflix will no longer be available on this device. You'll still be able to watch Netflix on your TV by connecting another device with Netflix on it."

To see the full list of compatible devices, click here.

