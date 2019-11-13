International Development News
Nike says bye to selling on Amazon

Nike has decided to stop selling on Amazon, ending a pilot program that started in 2017.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nike has decided to stop selling on Amazon, ending a pilot program that started in 2017.

The athletic brand said that it will no longer sell its sneakers and apparel on the e-commerce website, as it prepares to offer a more direct customer experience, Bloomberg notes.

Big brands have quit Amazon's platform due to sales of counterfeit products and unauthorised sellers which undermines the value of the original brands. However, Nike said it will continue to use Amazon Web Services to power its apps and web services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

