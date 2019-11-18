International Development News
Development News Edition

Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:55 IST
Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission
Representative image

A Japanese space probe is heading home from an asteroid 250 million km (155 million miles) from Earth after collecting sub-surface samples that could help scientists seeking the origins of life, Japan's space agency said on Monday. Asteroids are believed to have formed at the dawn of the solar system and scientists say the asteroid, called Ryugu, may contain organic matter that may have contributed to life on Earth.

If the return trip is completed successfully, that will be the first time samples from beneath an asteroid's surface have been brought back to Earth, a spokeswoman for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said. The unmanned Hayabusa 2, named after a falcon, began leaving Ryugu last week, but it is still sending images back to Earth.

Those observations will be wrapped up on Monday or Tuesday before its main engine is activated for the year-long flight, JAXA said. "This is us bidding farewell to Ryugu," the spokeswoman said.

Hayabusa 2 is scheduled to return to Earth by the end of 2020. After dropping off a capsule containing the samples, without landing, the probe itself will keep on going and fly away into space, finishing its six-year, 29 billion yen ($266 million) mission. ($1 = 109.1000 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Will intensify crackdown on those violating anti-pollution norms: Env Secy

The government will intensify its crackdown on those violating anti-pollution norms, Environment Secretary C K Mishra said on Monday. Mishra made the comments at a press briefing after a high-level meeting with he Chief Secretaries of Delhi...

Recategorise 23 more offences under cos law: Panel report

A government-appointed high level panel has proposed recategorisation of 23 more offences under the companies law. The committee has suggested amendments to 46 penal provisions, so as to either remove criminality, or to restrict the punishm...

EU says escalating violence in Hong Kong "unacceptable"

The European Commission said on Monday that violence in response to the escalating anti-government protests in Hong Kong was unacceptable and called on law enforcement authorities to keep their action strictly proportionate. Hong Kong polic...

UPDATE 2-Protesters block Iraq port as strikes take hold

Protesters blocked entry to Iraqs main commodities port again on Monday while schools and government offices in many southern cities were shut in response to calls for a general strike.At least 315 people have been killed since the start of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019