International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Qualcomm expects 5G phone sales to double in 2021

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 04:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 04:29 IST
UPDATE 1-Qualcomm expects 5G phone sales to double in 2021
Image Credit: Flickr

Qualcomm Inc expects global smartphone makers to ship 450 million 5G handsets in 2021 and another 750 million in 2022, the world's largest supplier of mobile phone chips said on Tuesday.

Qualcomm said 5G adoption will be faster than 4G due to the timing of commercialization of the technology in China and availability of chipsets across different price tiers. Going by Qualcomm's previous forecast of a range between 175 million and 225 million 5G devices for next year, the 2021 forecast suggests 125% growth from the midpoint of the 2020 outlook.

Analysts attach importance to occasional smartphone estimate figures from Qualcomm, given its close relationship with phone makers. Verizon Communications Inc, in a presentation to analysts after markets close, said it expects revenue from 5G growth opportunities to increase next year and anticipates launching 5G in more than 30 cities by the end of this year.

Next-generation 5G smartphones are expected to make tasks like watching videos or playing games on mobile networks as good as or better than on a Wi-Fi connection. Qualcomm and its rivals stand to benefit from faster 5G adoption because the phones will require more chips to gain the speed boost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Human rights situation in Nicaragua 'critical,' regional body says

The Organization of American States said on Tuesday that Nicaragua was experiencing a critical human rights situation that had upset the countrys constitutional order, following President Daniel Ortegas crackdown on opponents. Major demonst...

SEMI, Partners Launch Largest Microelectronics Education Initiative Co-Funded by Erasmus+ Program

&#160;SEMI and 19 partners from 14 countries today launched an initiative to fill the skills gap and boost workforce diversity by tightening collaboration between the microelectronics industry and education providers. The project, dubbed ME...

Cricket-NZ's Ferguson misses out on test debut against England

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has missed out in making his long awaited test debut against England in the first game of the two-match series at Mt. Maunganui on Thursday.Captain Kane Williamson told reporters at Bay Oval on Wednes...

UPDATE 4-After meeting AFL-CIO, Pelosi says USMCA must be enforceable for workers to win passage

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday conditioned her support for a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal on better enforcement of its labor provisions, defying pressure by the Trump administration to get the deal done q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019