Huawei launches 10.8-inch MatePad Pro to take on Apple iPad Pro

Huawei officially launched its 10.8-inch MatePad Pro, an Apple iPad Pro competitor.

The MatePad Pro features slimmer 4.9mm bezels, an 8-megapixel hole-punch front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera, Kirin 990 processor, and 7,250mAh battery with 40W fast charging, Engadget reports.

Huawei MatePad Pro starts at 3,299 yuan for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB and 256GB version costs 4,999 yuan and comes with a stylus and keyboard. (ANI)

