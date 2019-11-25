International Development News
Development News Edition

Huawei launches 10.8-inch MatePad Pro to take on Apple iPad Pro

Huawei officially launched its 10.8-inch MatePad Pro, an Apple iPad Pro competitor.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shenzhen
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:54 IST
Huawei launches 10.8-inch MatePad Pro to take on Apple iPad Pro
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Huawei officially launched its 10.8-inch MatePad Pro, an Apple iPad Pro competitor.

The MatePad Pro features slimmer 4.9mm bezels, an 8-megapixel hole-punch front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera, Kirin 990 processor, and 7,250mAh battery with 40W fast charging, Engadget reports.

Huawei MatePad Pro starts at 3,299 yuan for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB and 256GB version costs 4,999 yuan and comes with a stylus and keyboard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Landslide democratic win puts pressure on leader of Chinese-ruled Hong Kong

Hong Kongs leader said on Monday she would listen to public opinion after a landslide election victory by opponents of Chinese rule amid months of sometimes violent pro-democracy unrest.Democratic candidates secured almost 90 of 452 distric...

Bruins' Bergeron to sit out vs. Canadiens, Senators

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron will not travel with the team for a two-game road trip that begins with Tuesdays contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Monday that Bergeron is dealing with a lowe...

Eight killed in buss, truck accident in Pak

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a truck collided head on in Northwest Pakistan on Monday. The accident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the bus carrying pa...

Eagles Wentz, Johnson expected to practice this week

The right-hand injury Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained Sunday in Philadelphias loss to the Seattle Seahawks isnt serious, and he isnt expected to miss practice time this week, coach Doug Pederson said Monday morning. Wentz was diag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019