Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a new Electric Blue color variant; to go on sale Friday

India's leading smartphone brand Xiaomi unveiled today a new color variant of the recently launched Redmi Note 8 Pro. Starting November 29, the phone will be available in Electric Blue color option in addition to the Shadow Black, Gamma Green, and Halo White color variants.

The phone is available in three memory configurations:

6GB+64GB priced at Rs.14,999

6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 15,999 and

8GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 17,999

#RedmiNote8Pro, the #64MPQuadCamBeast gets a new striking Electric Blue colour variant. Hit 🔄 if you ♥️ it!First sale tomorrow at 12 noon on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo and @amazonIN. #BlackFridaySale pic.twitter.com/LJnMVQsMZ2 — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) November 28, 2019

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro boasts a 6.53-inch (16.58cm) Dot Notch HDR-enabled 500nit Display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device comes with P2i nano-coating, enhanced edge protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back panel.

The device is armored with an octa-core Helio G90T Professional Gaming Processor coupled with ARM Mali G76 MC4 800MHz GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The device comes with up to 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot and runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0.

Coming to the optics department, the Redmi Note 8 Pro houses the World's first 64MP AI Quad Camera array that includes an industry-leading 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture powered by Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture that offers a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for extremely close-up shots.

Additional camera features include- 10x digital zoom, Phase and Contrast detection focus, Night mode, AI Scene detection, Custom watermark, Time-lapse video recording, 4K recording at 30fps, 1080P recording at 30fps/60fps, 1080P slow-motion recording at 120fps, 720P slow-motion recording at 960fps / 240fps / 120fps and more.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with an in-built 4,500mAh battery that offers up to 10 hours of non-stop gaming and supports 18W Fast Charging and Quick Charge 4.0 technology. In addition, the device comes with liquid cooling technology and dual pyrolytic sheets, that keep the device cool, even while playing games or watching videos for long hours.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro, as the company claims, is the first smartphone in India to launch with Alexa built-in right out of the box and also features AI Face unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.