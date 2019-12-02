Oppo Reno 2Z gets price cut; now available for Rs 25,990

The Oppo Reno 2Z which was launched back in Q3 2019 has received a price cut of Rs 4,000 in India. The phone was initially launched with a price tag of Rs 29,990 and can now be purchased for Rs 25,990.

The new prices have begun reflecting on Flipkart, Amazon and Oppo's online store. The device is available in Luminous Black and Sky White color options and comes in lone (8GB+256GB) memory variant.

Oppo Reno 2Z specifications

The Oppo Reno 2Z features a 6.53-inch (16.58 cm) AMOLED Panoramic Screen with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also comprises an in-screen fingerprint sensor 3.0 with 11.3 percent faster unlocking speed.

The Reno 2 series smartphone adopts a 2.2GHz MediaTek Helio P90 octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage and runs on Android v9.0 based on Color OS 6.1 operating system.

As for the cameras, the Oppo Reno 2Z houses a 16-megapixel front Rising Camera with video bokeh effect and Quad Rear Camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture that supports 10x digital zoom, an 8-megapixel Wide Angle lens with 119-degrees FOV, a 2-megapixel Mono Lens with Portrait Mode 2.0 and again a 2-megapixel Mono Lens with Portrait Mode 2.0.

Image Credit: Oppo

The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, 1080P and 720P recording at 30fps while the front camera supports 1080P/720P video shooting at 30fps. Additional camera features include Ultra Dark Mode, Bokeh Effect Video and Ultra Steady Video, time-lapse photography, slow-motion.

The Oppo Reno 2Z packs a Type-C compatible 4000mAh Battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, OTG.

Alongside the Oppo Reno 2Z, the Chinese smartphone maker has also slashed prices for the Oppo A9 2020 that was also launched back in September. The device which was earlier retailing at Rs 19,990 for the 8GB+128GB memory variant is now available for Rs 18,490 while the base model with 4GB RAM now carries a price tag of Rs 15,990.

Oppo also announced today a new 'Vanilla Mint' color variant of the A9 2020, in addition to the existing Marine Green and Space Color options.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications

The Oppo A9 2020 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720-pixel resolution and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 8GB RAM.

Image Credit: Oppo

Coming to the optics department, the phone houses a 48-megapixel Quad rear camera setup with Video Stabilization and Electronic Image Stabilization features and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with AI Beautification feature. The Oppo A9 2020 is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging and Reverse Charging Capability.

The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 user interface with Smart Assistance and Swipe-up Gesture Navigation features. Connectivity options include 4G VOLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, OTG, GPS, FM, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.