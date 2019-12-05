Motorola one hyper arrives with pop-up selfie camera and 45W Hyper Charging support

Motorola unveiled today the Motorola one hyper, the first moto smartphone to arrive with a notch-less display and ultra-narrow bezels. The mid-range smartphone comes with a water repellent design, edge to edge display, pop-up selfie camera and a massive battery with industry-leading charging capability.

The lone variant (4GB+128GB) of the Motorola one hyper is available in the United States, Latin America, and select European markets. It comes in Deepsea Blue, Dark Amber, and Fresh Orchid color options and carries a price tag of USD 399.99. In the coming months, the device will also be available in select markets across the Middle East.

Motorola One Hyper specifications

The device comes with a 6.5-inch Total Vision Full HD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The LED notification ring placed outside the fingerprint scanner illuminates to alert the user about calls, messages and more while the Moto Display gives a quick preview of notifications without having the need to unlock the phone.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 612 GPU and 4GB RAM and runs Android 10 OS. The device comes with 128GB onboard stoarge which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Motorola one hyper packs a 4000mAh battery that lasts up to 38 hours and supports 45W Hyper Charging technology that refills the battery to 75 percent in just 30 minutes.

As for the cameras, the device features a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera that comes with a drop protection mechanism to protect it against accidental falls. The dual rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.9 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture that offers 118-degrees filed-of-view.

The rear camera supports UHD video shooting at 30fps, FHD recording at 60fps/30fps and HD shooting at 30fps. Additional rear camera features include HDR, High-res zoom, Slow motion, Timelapse video, Hyperlapse video, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), Portrait mode, Google Lens and more.

Both the front and rear cameras support Night Vision and Quad Pixel technology that combines four pixels into one to increase camera light sensitivity by four times and capture stunning shots in low-light conditions.

Connectivity options onboard the Motorola one hyper include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/GLONASS, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.