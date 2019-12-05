Huawei Watch GT 2 makes India debut: Price, launch offers and availability

The Huawei Watch GT 2 has been officially launched in India today. The smart wearable device features a 3D curved bezel-less watch face, ultra-thin body, 15 Smart workout Sports Modes and two weeks of battery life.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in two sizes- 46mm and 42mm and multiple editions including the Classic edition that comes with a more classic looking silver stainless steel shell and brown leather strap, the other edition is the all-black Sports edition with a rubber strap and lastly the Elite edition that comes with a metal strap.

Currently, Amazon India is selling the Matte Black 46mm model of the smartwatch with a price tag of Rs 20,990. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI option, 5 percent Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card, up to 10 percent discount on EMI transactions and up to Rs 7,450 discount on exchange.

As per Flipkart listing, the 42mm model is priced at Rs 19,990, the 46mm Titanium Grey variant carries a price tag of Rs 30, 990 while the 46mm Pebble Brown variant is priced at Rs 23,990. Flipkart offers include 10 percent Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Cards and EMI Transactions and no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 2,000 per month.

Design and display

Featuring a 3D curved display and 9.4 mm thick body, the Huawei Watch GT 2 adopts a compact design and elegant look. As usual, the two navigation buttons are placed on the right side of the watch.

Image Credit: Flipkart

The 46mm Huawei Watch GT 2 sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD touchscreen with 454 x 454-pixels resolution while the 42mm variant features a 1.2-inch display with 390 x 390-pixels resolution. The smartwatch comes with a 5ATM water-resistant rating and supports slide and touch gestures.

Performance

The Watch GT 2 is powered by Huawei's self-developed Kirin A1 wearable chip and consumes less power. The smartwatch packs a 445mAh Lithium Polymer battery that lasts up to two weeks in the 46mm model while 7 days on the 42mm variant.

The smartwatch is compatible with Android 4.4 or later and OS 9.0 or later versions.

Health monitoring features

The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes with TruSleep 2.0 feature that identifies six common sleep-related issues and provides more than 200 potential suggestions to help the user improve sleep quality. For stress-monitoring, the watch integrates the Huawei TruRelax feature while the TruSeen v3.5 technology along with the AI heart rate algorithm monitors the heart-rate throughout the day in real-time.

Image Credit: Flipkart

The smartwatch supports multiple indoor and outdoor sports modes including running, walking, hiking, triathlons, swimming, cycling, heart rate, calories, step counter, to name a few.

Other features

The smartwatch offers other features including Find My Phone, stopwatch, phone unlock, event reminder, alarm, social media notifications, weather, Flashlight and more. Sensors onboard the smartwatch include Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic Sensor, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, and Capacitive sensor.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 easily pairs with wireless earphones and can store up to 500 songs. Connectivity features include Bluetooth v5.1; GPS/GLONASS and Magnetic charging thimble.