Google Maps may soon show well-lit paths for night safety

To help you walk towards home safely, Google Maps is reportedly planning on adding a new feature to its service to highlight brightly lit streets.

  ANI
  • |
  California
  • |
  Updated: 06-12-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

To help you walk towards home safely, Google Maps is reportedly planning on adding a new feature to its service to highlight brightly lit streets.

As discovered by XDA Developers, the new feature called 'Lighting' will help users identify streets that are brightly lit. The feature will highlight those streets with good lighting with a yellow colour highlight to help users avoid streets with poor or no lighting.

The feature was discovered in an APK teardown of the beta version of the app. It is unclear if Google will make it live in the public version. It is expected that the feature will be piloted in India first where women's safety is a national-level issue. (ANI)

