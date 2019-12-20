Oppo A8, Oppo A91 launched in China: Price, specs and availability

Oppo launched today two new mid-range A-Series smartphones in Mainland China. Both the Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 are available for pre-booking and will go on sale on December 26 in the country.

The Oppo A91 comes in Red, Black and Blue color options with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (USD 285) for the lone 8GB+128GB memory variant. The Oppo A8, on the other hand, is available in Azure and Black color options and carries a price tag of CNY 1,199 (USD 171) for the only 4GB+128GB model.

Oppo A91 specifications

The Oppo A91 sports s 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device comes with TÜV Rheinland's eye protection certification, a third-generation in-display fingerprint sensor that unlocks the device in just 0.32 seconds and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Oppo A91 is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It packs a 4,025mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology that takes the phone's battery from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The device also comes with Game Boost 2.0 for an interrupted gaming session.

As for the cameras, the Oppo A91 features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and the vertical quad-camera module on the back panel incorporates a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that offers 119-degrees field-of-view, followed by a pair of 2-megapixel sensors for macro shots and depth-sensing.

Oppo A8 specifications

The budget-friendly Oppo A8 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop screen with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device comes with an eye protection mode to filter harmful blue light and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo A8 adopts the Helio P35 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. It is equipped with a 4,230mAh battery that allows for 14 hours of online video watching, 7 hours of online gaming, and about 111 hours of music playback on a single charge.

On the imaging front, the device features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The triple rear camera module, on the other hand, includes a 12-megapixel primary lens, assisted by a pair of 2-megapixel sensors for capturing macro shots and depth-sensing.

