Left Menu
Development News Edition

New China-Brazil satellite to monitor Amazon rainforest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:58 IST
New China-Brazil satellite to monitor Amazon rainforest

China on Friday successfully launched a satellite jointly developed with Brazil which would help the South American country monitor the Amazon rainforest, the Chinese space authority said. The China-Brazil Earth Resource Satellite-4A (CBERS-4A) was launched on a Long March-4B carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in north China's Shanxi Province, state-run Xinhua news agency said in a reported quoting the China National Space Administration.

The same rocket has put into orbit eight other satellites, including a wide-range multispectral remote-sensing microsatellite donated to Ethiopia, the report said. The CBERS-4A satellite is the sixth satellite under the earth resource satellite cooperation programme between the two countries.

It will obtain global optical remote-sensing data and support the Brazilian government's monitoring of the Amazon rainforest and the country's environmental changes, the report said. The CBERS-4A will replace CBERS-4, which was launched in 2014, to improve the resolution of the remote-sensing data, said CNSA.

It is equipped with three optical payloads: a wide-range panchromatic multispectral camera developed by China, and a multispectral camera and a wide-field imager developed by Brazil. It has a better imaging capacity and higher positioning accuracy than CBERS-4, and can better meet the urgent needs of both countries in land and resources exploration, land classification, environmental protection monitoring, climate change research, disaster prevention and mitigation, crop classification and yield estimation, according to CNSA.

It can also provide services for Asian, African and Latin American countries. In July 1988, China and Brazil had signed the agreement establishing the joint research and production of the earth research satellites. The first such satellite was launched from China in 1999.

Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications Marcos Cesar Pontes said the cooperation between China and Brazil has contributed to international economic and social development. He said the new satellite will be used in fields such as earth resource monitoring, agriculture, meteorology, environmental protection, surveying and mapping, and serve Brazil and more developing countries.

The satellite was jointly developed by the China Academy of Space Technology and the National Institute for Space Research of Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

HC grants bail to accused in wall collapse case

The Madras High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to the owner of a property the compound wall of which collapsed killing 17 people near Mettupalayam recently. Allowing the bail application of S Sivasubramanian, Justice N Seshasayee...

India-US partnership can only succeed if it is rooted in honest dialogue: Warren

The partnership between India and the US will only succeed if it is rooted in honest dialogue and shared respect for religious pluralism, democracy and human rights, top American Senator and Democratic presidential aspirant Elizabeth Warren...

BJP trying to discredit anti-CAA movement: Rawat

The opposition Congress on Friday said the BJP-led government is trying to discredit the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement and create divisions among the agitators, not only in Assam but across the country. Addressing a press confere...

eSwatini opposition leaders, activists targeted in police raids

Police in eSwatini arrested the head of the southern African countrys largest opposition party and several other politicians and activists in raids on their houses on Friday, their parties said.The raids took place as peoples anger against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019