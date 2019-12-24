4G variant of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 arrives in India for Rs 35,990

Samsung announced on Monday the launch of the 4G variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 that was rolled out in the Indian market back in October 2019. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G is second such offering from the South Korean technology giant after the Galaxy Watch 4G that was launched in the fourth quarter of this year.

Priced at Rs 35,990, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G is available across offline channels, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals in 44mm steel dial and silver, black and gold finishes.

In a press release on Monday, Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said: the Galaxy ecosystem has been created to ensure that the latest innovations and technologies are accessible to all. With the launch of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, Samsung now has the widest range of 4G enabled smartwatches in India spanning 2 unique design templates, 3 sizes, and 6 color finishes.

The 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G comes in a premium, solid stainless-steel case with a leather band and Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360-pixels resolution and IP68 and 5ATM water and dust-resistant rating.

"" width="750" height="480" />Image Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with advanced fitness tracking features and a much larger display as compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Active. The 44mm smartwatch comes with a digital bezel and upgraded One UI that makes the device more convenient to navigate.

The Watch Active 2 can track over 39 workouts, out of which seven modes including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and dynamic workouts get activated automatically. It also comes with new innovative health sensors to provide quick insights to users.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Active 2 4G provides access to guided meditation programs through an integration with the popular sleep and meditation app, 'Calm', enabling consumers to have access to enhanced sleep analysis.

"" width="750" height="480" />Image Credit: Samsung

With e-sim connectivity, users can now make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch without having the need to keep the phone nearby. Galaxy Watch Active2 4G will be supported by the country's leading telecom operators Airtel and Jio, Samsung India said in a statement.

In addition, users can access social media apps and notifications, share posts, watch short video clips and listen to music, podcasts right from their wrist, even if the phone is not nearby.

The launch of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is a reflection of Samsung's commitment to create an ecosystem of products that allows consumers to switch between work and play, seamlessly. Samsung

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.