Apple iPhone XR was the top-selling phone globally in Q3, 2019: Counterpoint Research

Apple's iPhone XR was the top-selling model globally in Q3, 2019, according to Counterpoint Research's Market Pulse.

Based on the analysis, the iPhone XR captured 3 per cent market share and it alone contributed to over one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the said quarter, the official blog notes.

The top five models which were global top-sellers include Samsung Galaxy A10 at the second position, Samsung Galaxy A50 at third position, Oppo A9 at fourth position, and Apple iPhone 11 at fifth position. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

