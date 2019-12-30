WhatsApp ends support for Windows Phone, older Android
WhatsApp users on Windows Phone OS or older Android OS may have to finally move to a modern device as the messaging service will stop working on older platforms after December 31, 2019.
In its official support blog, WhatsApp notes that it will no longer allow account creation or re-verification of existing accounts on Android versions 2.3.7 and older and iOS 8 and older. However, it will continue to work until February 1, 2020.
WhatsApp might not be available in Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019. The users are recommended to use devices running Android OS 4.0.3+, iPhone running iOS 9+, select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+. (ANI)
