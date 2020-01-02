Left Menu
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure

India has approved its third lunar mission months after its last one failed to successfully land on the moon, its space agency said on Wednesday, the latest effort in its ambitions to become a low-cost space power. The Chandrayaan-3 mission will have a lander and a rover, but not an orbiter, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan told reporters at its headquarters in Bengaluru, according to an official telecast.

