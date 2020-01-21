Left Menu
Fujifilm India debuts in projector market with Z5000

Fujifilm India made its debut in the projector market today with the Z5000, an ultra-short-throw projector that is equipped with the world's first 'folded two-axial rotatable lens'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The lens allows omnidirectional image projection without moving the main projector unit. It further reduces distortion and aberration for stable projection, the official release notes.

The Z5000 is suited for compact areas and can project on a 100-inch screen from a close-up distance of 75cm. It is priced at USD 9700. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

