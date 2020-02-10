Haryana’s Antyodaya Saral Program bags national e-governance award

Antyodaya Saral, Government of Haryana's flagship public service delivery project, implemented by Digital Haryana Cell and Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) which is a collaborative program of Haryana government and Ashoka University, Sonepat, bagged the Gold Award in the 23rd National Awards for e-Governance 2019-20. The project was awarded in the category of "Excellence in providing Citizen-centric Delivery". The awards are presented by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DAR&PG), to recognize and promote excellence in the implementation of e-Governance initiatives every year during the National Conference on e-Governance.

The award was presented to the Department of IT, Electronics, and Communication, Haryana and was received by Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Program Director of Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) Program. The project is meant to provide all Government-to-citizen schemes and services to the citizens on one single platform online and across all points of interface, namely digital platforms, Antyodaya Kendras, SARAL Kendra, Antyodaya SARAL Kendra, and Atal Seva Kendra (CSC).

Citizens can avail of the schemes and services online or through any of these Kendras. Now over 500 services and schemes across 38 departments are available online.

115 Antyodaya Saral Kendras and 8000+ registered common service centers have been set up for walk-ins, with a token sequencing of applicants and a single-window system for applications. A 45-seater call center operated helpline addresses (1800-2000-023) scheme and service-related queries and provide support. It is receiving more than a lakh calls every month.

The Antyodaya Saral team has received over 70 lakh applications from 60 lakh citizens through the online portal till date. Over 30,000 officials operate the system to deliver quick and efficient services.

The project has been a collaborative effort by the state's IT & 38 other departments, districts, NIC GOI, NIC Haryana and other entities with constant monitoring by the CMO. The Digital Haryana Cell & Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates have been the catalysts driving this transformative project. CMGGAs work closely with NIC and DHC team.

