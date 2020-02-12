Left Menu
Development News Edition

Multilingual robot waitress serves up fries in Afghan capital

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:02 IST
Multilingual robot waitress serves up fries in Afghan capital
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In downtown Kabul, a robotic waitress named "Timia" rolls across a restaurant to serve a pizza and fries to a customer.

Zahra Barakzai, 30, cheerfully receives her meal from the robot, who has drawn curious diners since she was unveiled at Time Restaurant last month. "It was very interesting to me because it was the first robot to come into a restaurant in Afghanistan and serve food. It was nice to see the robot here, it's kind of fun," said Barakzai.

Though manufactured in Japan and serving American-style fast food such as cola and burgers, Time Restaurant's team designed the robot with locals in mind. The robot speaks Dari and Pashto, as well as English, and her head is designed to appear as though she is wearing a hijab, the headscarf worn by most Muslim women in Afghanistan.

Decades of war in Afghanistan have hampered the development of the country's technology education and innovation sector, though bright spots exist as access to education, including for girls, improves. In 2017, an all-female robotics team from the Western city of Herat rose to global fame when they were initially refused and later cleared to compete in a robotics competition in the United States. Their solar-powered robot later won an award at an international robotics festival held in Estonia.

Zuhal, 13, a customer at the restaurant, said she was inspired, having previously only seen robots in cartoons. "I never thought I would see a robot one day in my own town, but now I'm happy to see the robot in my favorite restaurant, it means that Afghanistan is developing," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' to release in Saudi Arabia

Actor Saif Ali Khans latest, Jawaani Jaaneman, is all set to release in Saudi Arabia on February 13. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif and Jay Shewakramani, the film marked the debut of Pooja Bedis daughter, Alaya F.I a...

Union cabinet okays changes in 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill for faster resolution in direct tax litigations

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020 with a view to increase its scope to cover litigations pending in various debt recovery tribunals DRTs. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha e...

Singapore's UOB allocates $2.2 bln for companies impacted by coronavirus

Singapore lender United Overseas Bank UOB said on Wednesday it has allocated S3 billion 2.16 billion to companies in the city-state as relief assistance to help tide them over during the coronavirus outbreak.In the face of the likely econom...

Will Arnett says 'BoJack Horseman's' ending was 'bittersweet'

Actor Will Arnett is feeling bittersweet with the conclusion of his Netflix series BoJack Horseman as he admits that it is hard for him to let go of it. The show, created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, ended with its sixth season, which was divid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020