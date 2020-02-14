Left Menu
Realme C3 goes on first sale in India: Price, offers and Specs

Launch offers include- minimum Rs 1,000 off on exchange with any smartphone, no-cost EMI starting at Rs 667/month and Jio benefits worth Rs 7550 on Rs 349 plan.

The budget-centric smartphone that was launched earlier this month comes with HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, 5000mAh battery, and 12MP AI Dual Rear Camera setup. Image Credit: Realme

HIGHLIGHTS

  • HD+ Display
  • Sunrise Design
  • realme UI
  • Helio G70 Processor
  • 5000mAh battery
  • Reverse Charging
  • 2+1 sim slot

Realme's latest budget phone, Realme C3, goes on sale for the first time in India today. The budget-centric smartphone that was launched earlier this month comes with HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, 5000mAh battery, and 12MP AI Dual Rear Camera setup.

The device is available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme.com in two memory variants: 3GB+32GB model priced at Rs 6,999 and the 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 7,999. Launch offers include no-cost EMI starting at Rs 667/month and Jio benefits worth Rs 7,550 on Rs 349 plan. Flipkart shoppers will also get minimum Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange with any smartphone.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600-by-720-pixel resolution and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It adopts MediaTek Helio G70 AI octa-core processor combined with the HyperEngine technology that makes gaming and multitasking effortless. The processor is coupled with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Image Credit: Flipkart

For photography, the device houses an AI dual rear camera array, comprising of a 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The rear camera supports 4x digital zoom, AI HDR, Chroma boost, Super nightscape, Panorama mode, Expert mode, Time-Lapse mode, 1080p HD video recording at 30fps and 120fps slow-motion video shooting.

The 5-megapixel selfie camera is equipped with a 5P lens with f/2.4 aperture and supports AI beauty and AI HDR. The Croma Boost feature in the smartphone enhances the overall picture quality, delivering richer and more vibrant colors.

