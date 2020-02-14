Left Menu
Development News Edition

Galaxy Z Flip: A fusion of pocket-friendly form with striking style

While the Galaxy Fold was designed with a focus on the action of unfolding, on the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip focuses on making the phone more compact and stylish.

Galaxy Z Flip: A fusion of pocket-friendly form with striking style
According to Samsung, it tested out numerous form factors before ultimately landing on the final design, making the device as compact and portable as possible, whilst ensuring that it offers a comfortable grip to the users. Image Credit: Samsung

After Galaxy Fold, Samsung has once again re-defined smartphone experience with its second foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip. The South Korean technology giant has revealed the story behind the Galaxy Z Flip's fashion-forward and compact design.

While the Galaxy Fold was designed with a focus on the action of unfolding, on the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip focuses on making the phone more compact and stylish. According to Samsung, it tested out numerous form factors before ultimately landing on the final design, making the device as compact and portable as possible, whilst ensuring that it offers a comfortable grip to the users.

Apart from the size and grip, the device's usability was also a key consideration of design. When folded, users can access basic information on the cover display and multitask on the 6.7-inch display, when unfolded.

Both the market and consumer lifestyles are constantly diversifying. To address consumers' needs, we will continue exploring ways to enrich the Galaxy Z lineup and the foldable mobile category with meaningful and enjoyable experiences.

Tae-joong Kim, Vice President of Samsung Electronics' Mobile Communications Business

From taking pictures and video calling to viewing media more comfortably and conveniently, the Galaxy Z Flip was specifically designed to be folded and used at multiple angles. This was made possible only after exhaustive research on hinge designs. The device's intricate Hideaway Hinge not only gives it the ability to stand on its own but also ensures that the device will not open or close by itself.

And finally, the stunning color options, the bold and creative Mirror Purple, the luxurious Mirror Black, and the elegant and refined Mirror Gold add a fashionable touch to users' lives.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

4 drug peddlers held in J&K's Ramban and Samba; 460 kg poppy straw recovered

Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested after 460 kilograms of poppy straw and 270 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession at different places in Ramban and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Gurpeet...

Yemen’s Houthis say coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory airstrikes on Saturday that killed 30 people including civilians in the latest flare-up of a five-year war. The health ministry in Houthi-contro...

Kartik, Sara's 'Love Aaj Kal' earns Rs 12.40 crore on day one

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal raked in Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on its day one, the films makers announced on Saturday. The two young actors headline director Imtiaz Alis modern take on his 2009 original, whic...

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

Firefighters in the Australian city of Adelaide are fighting Rundle Mall on Saturday and have advised people to stay indoors and close windows and doors until the smoke passes.MFS firefighters are battling a fire in a building RundleMall n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020