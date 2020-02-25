Left Menu
iQOO's first 5G smartphone arrives in India: Here are the details

Starting March 4, the iQOO 3 will be available in Tornado black, Quantum Silver and Volcano Orange color options on Flipkart.

Just like the Realme X50 Pro, the iQoo 3 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with the top-notch Adreno 650 GPU for ultimate graphics performance. Image Credit: iQOO

HIGHLIGHT

  • Polar View Display
  • Snapdragon 865
  • LPDDR5 RAM
  • UFS 3.1 storage
  • 4440 mAh Battery
  • 55W Super Flash Charge

iQOO 3 has debuted in India as the company's first 5G mobile device in the country. The launch comes a day after Realme launched its first 5G smartphone, the X50 Pro, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 4200mAh battery in India.

The global launch of iQOO 3 was held at an event in Mumbai. Starting March 4, the device will be available in Tornado black, Quantum Silver and Volcano Orange color options on Flipkart.

The iQoo 3 has two variants, priced at:

  • 4G

8GB+128GB - Rs 36,990

8GB+256GB - Rs 38,990

  • 5G

12GB+256GB - Rs 44,990

Just like the Realme X50 Pro, the iQoo 3 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with the top-notch Adreno 650 GPU for ultimate graphics performance. The device features Monster Touch buttons, Ultra Game Mode, Multi-Turbo, 4D Game vibration, 180Hz touch response rate and Carbon Fiver VC Cooolong liquid technology for uninterrupted gaming performance.

The 55W Super Flash Charge charges the 4440mAh battery up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

Here's the complete specs table for the iQOO 3.

Specifications

iQOO 3

Display

6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED Display

100% P3 Color Gamut

HDR 10+

Processor, OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU

iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 10

Memory and Storage

8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Battery

4440mAh

55W Super Flash Charge

Camera

Front Camera:

16MP (f/2.45)

Rear Quad Camera setup

48MP primary lens

13MP Super wide-angle lens

13MP Telephoto lens (20x digital zoom)

2MP Bokeh

Other Features

Super Night Mode; Super Anti Shake

Connectivity

4G LTE

5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth v5.1;

USB Type-C port;

NFC;GPS

Authentication

In-display Fingerprint Unlock

Face recognition

