iQOO's first 5G smartphone arrives in India: Here are the details
Starting March 4, the iQOO 3 will be available in Tornado black, Quantum Silver and Volcano Orange color options on Flipkart.
iQOO 3 has debuted in India as the company's first 5G mobile device in the country. The launch comes a day after Realme launched its first 5G smartphone, the X50 Pro, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 4200mAh battery in India.
The global launch of iQOO 3 was held at an event in Mumbai. Starting March 4, the device will be available in Tornado black, Quantum Silver and Volcano Orange color options on Flipkart.
The iQoo 3 has two variants, priced at:
- 4G
8GB+128GB - Rs 36,990
8GB+256GB - Rs 38,990
- 5G
12GB+256GB - Rs 44,990
Just like the Realme X50 Pro, the iQoo 3 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with the top-notch Adreno 650 GPU for ultimate graphics performance. The device features Monster Touch buttons, Ultra Game Mode, Multi-Turbo, 4D Game vibration, 180Hz touch response rate and Carbon Fiver VC Cooolong liquid technology for uninterrupted gaming performance.
The 55W Super Flash Charge charges the 4440mAh battery up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.
Here's the complete specs table for the iQOO 3.
|
Specifications
|
iQOO 3
|
Display
|
6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED Display
100% P3 Color Gamut
HDR 10+
|
Processor, OS
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Adreno 650 GPU
iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 10
|
Memory and Storage
|
8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM
128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage
|
Battery
|
4440mAh
55W Super Flash Charge
|
Camera
|
Front Camera:
16MP (f/2.45)
Rear Quad Camera setup
48MP primary lens
13MP Super wide-angle lens
13MP Telephoto lens (20x digital zoom)
2MP Bokeh
Other Features
Super Night Mode; Super Anti Shake
|
Connectivity
|
4G LTE
5G
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth v5.1;
USB Type-C port;
NFC;GPS
|
Authentication
|
In-display Fingerprint Unlock
Face recognition
