iQOO's first 5G smartphone arrives in India: Here are the details

iQOO 3 has debuted in India as the company's first 5G mobile device in the country. The launch comes a day after Realme launched its first 5G smartphone, the X50 Pro, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 4200mAh battery in India.

The global launch of iQOO 3 was held at an event in Mumbai. Starting March 4, the device will be available in Tornado black, Quantum Silver and Volcano Orange color options on Flipkart.

The iQoo 3 has two variants, priced at:

4G

8GB+128GB - Rs 36,990

8GB+256GB - Rs 38,990

5G

12GB+256GB - Rs 44,990

Just like the Realme X50 Pro, the iQoo 3 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with the top-notch Adreno 650 GPU for ultimate graphics performance. The device features Monster Touch buttons, Ultra Game Mode, Multi-Turbo, 4D Game vibration, 180Hz touch response rate and Carbon Fiver VC Cooolong liquid technology for uninterrupted gaming performance.

The 55W Super Flash Charge charges the 4440mAh battery up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

Here's the complete specs table for the iQOO 3.

Specifications iQOO 3 Display 6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED Display 100% P3 Color Gamut HDR 10+ Processor, OS Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Adreno 650 GPU iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 10 Memory and Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery 4440mAh 55W Super Flash Charge Camera Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.45) Rear Quad Camera setup 48MP primary lens 13MP Super wide-angle lens 13MP Telephoto lens (20x digital zoom) 2MP Bokeh Other Features Super Night Mode; Super Anti Shake Connectivity 4G LTE 5G Wi-Fi Bluetooth v5.1; USB Type-C port; NFC;GPS Authentication In-display Fingerprint Unlock Face recognition

