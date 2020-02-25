Samsung Galaxy M31 first sale on March 5: Price and specs
Touted as 'Mega Monster', the latest Galaxy M-series phone arrives as the successor to the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s.
Samsung launched today the Galaxy M31, the newest member to the budget-friendly M-series in India. Touted as 'Mega Monster', the latest Galaxy M-series phone arrives as the successor to the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s.
Priced Rs 14,999 for 6GB+64GB model and Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB storage variant, the device will go on sale on March 5. The Galaxy M31 will be available in two stunning colors- Ocean Blue and Space Black.
The device featuring a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated MicroSD card slot. It ships with Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.
Coming to the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M31 houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with support for 4K video recording and slo-mo shooting. The quad-camera module on the rear panel comprises a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 5-megapixel macro and depth sensors.
The Galaxy M31 is equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging support. Other features onboard the device include Widevine L1 Certification for HD content viewing, Dolby Atmos, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
