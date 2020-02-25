Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung Galaxy M31 first sale on March 5: Price and specs

Touted as 'Mega Monster', the latest Galaxy M-series phone arrives as the successor to the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M31 first sale on March 5: Price and specs
The Galaxy M31 will be available in two stunning colors- Ocean Blue and Space Black. Image Credit: Samsung

HIGHLIGHT

  • sAMOLED display
  • 64MP quad camera
  • Exynos 9611
  • 6000mAh battery
  • Starting Rs 14,999

Samsung launched today the Galaxy M31, the newest member to the budget-friendly M-series in India. Touted as 'Mega Monster', the latest Galaxy M-series phone arrives as the successor to the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s.

Priced Rs 14,999 for 6GB+64GB model and Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB storage variant, the device will go on sale on March 5. The Galaxy M31 will be available in two stunning colors- Ocean Blue and Space Black.

The device featuring a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated MicroSD card slot. It ships with Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

Coming to the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M31 houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with support for 4K video recording and slo-mo shooting. The quad-camera module on the rear panel comprises a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 5-megapixel macro and depth sensors.

The Galaxy M31 is equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging support. Other features onboard the device include Widevine L1 Certification for HD content viewing, Dolby Atmos, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

German minister: support for Laschet as CDU leader not directed against Merkel

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday that his support for Armin Laschet in running for the leadership of Angela Merkels party was not directed against the chancellor. Our offer is not directed against Angela Merkel, he told a n...

6 SC judges suffering from swine flu: Justice DY Chandrachud

As many as six Supreme Court judges are suffering from swine flu, Justice DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday. Justice Chandrachud made the comments at the Supreme Court.The judge informed the court that six judges were down with H1N1 virus, and...

Last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov dies

The last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov, who participated in a coup against then USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991, has died, news agencies reported. Russias defense ministry said in a statement carried by agencies that Yazov ...

LG Anil Baijal outlines AAP govt's priorities in his address in Delhi Assembly

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday addressed the first session of the 7th Legislative Assembly and outlined the Arvind Kejriwal governments priorities, including strengthening health and education services and making Delhi a world class cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020