Vivo Z6 5G arrives with SD765G, 44W charging; first sale on Feb 29

Vivo's long-awaited 5G smartphone, the Vivo Z6, has finally arrived. The device features Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC, 48MP quad rear camera module, 44W super flash charge, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Z6 houses a 5000mAh battery that can be charged from 0 to 70 percent in only 35 minutes and 100 percent in 65 minutes, using the 44W Super Flash charging technology.

The Vivo Z6 5G will go on sale in Mainland China on February 29. The device comes in Ice Age, Interstellar Silver, and Aurora Black color options with a price tag of CNY2,298 for the 6GB+128GB model and CNY 2,598 for the 8GB+128GB storage model.

Here is the full specification chart of the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone.

Specifications Vivo Z6 5G Display 6.57-inch FHD+ 2400x1080 pixel resolution 20:9 aspect ratio 90.74% screen-to-body ratio Processor, OS Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Adreno 620 GPU Funtouch OS 10 / Android 10 Memory and Storage 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Dual Channel RAM 128GB UFS 2.1 storage Battery 5000mAh 44W ultra-fast flash charge Camera Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.48) Rear Quad Camera setup 48MP primary lens 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens (112-degree FOV) 2MP macro lens 2MP depth sensor Other features: Super Night Scene 2.0; Hyper HDR Connectivity 4G LTE 5G (SA/NSA) dual Wi-Fi Bluetooth v5.1; USB Type-C port; GPS 3.5mm headphone jack Authentication Fingerprint Unlock (rear) Face recognition

