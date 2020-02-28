Left Menu
Vivo Z6 5G arrives with SD765G, 44W charging; first sale on Feb 29

Vivo's long-awaited 5G smartphone, the Vivo Z6, has finally arrived. Image Credit: Vivo

Vivo's long-awaited 5G smartphone, the Vivo Z6, has finally arrived. The device features Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC, 48MP quad rear camera module, 44W super flash charge, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Z6 houses a 5000mAh battery that can be charged from 0 to 70 percent in only 35 minutes and 100 percent in 65 minutes, using the 44W Super Flash charging technology.

The Vivo Z6 5G will go on sale in Mainland China on February 29. The device comes in Ice Age, Interstellar Silver, and Aurora Black color options with a price tag of CNY2,298 for the 6GB+128GB model and CNY 2,598 for the 8GB+128GB storage model.

Here is the full specification chart of the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone.

Specifications

Vivo Z6 5G

Display

6.57-inch FHD+

2400x1080 pixel resolution

20:9 aspect ratio

90.74% screen-to-body ratio

Processor, OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Adreno 620 GPU

Funtouch OS 10 / Android 10

Memory and Storage

6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Dual Channel RAM

128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Battery

5000mAh

44W ultra-fast flash charge

Camera

Front Camera:

16MP (f/2.48)

Rear Quad Camera setup

48MP primary lens

8MP Ultra wide-angle lens (112-degree FOV)

2MP macro lens

2MP depth sensor

Other features:

Super Night Scene 2.0; Hyper HDR

Connectivity

4G LTE

5G (SA/NSA)

dual Wi-Fi

Bluetooth v5.1;

USB Type-C port;

GPS

3.5mm headphone jack

Authentication

Fingerprint Unlock (rear)

Face recognition

