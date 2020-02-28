Vivo Z6 5G arrives with SD765G, 44W charging; first sale on Feb 29
Vivo's long-awaited 5G smartphone, the Vivo Z6, has finally arrived. The device features Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC, 48MP quad rear camera module, 44W super flash charge, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The Z6 houses a 5000mAh battery that can be charged from 0 to 70 percent in only 35 minutes and 100 percent in 65 minutes, using the 44W Super Flash charging technology.
The Vivo Z6 5G will go on sale in Mainland China on February 29. The device comes in Ice Age, Interstellar Silver, and Aurora Black color options with a price tag of CNY2,298 for the 6GB+128GB model and CNY 2,598 for the 8GB+128GB storage model.
Here is the full specification chart of the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone.
|
Specifications
|
Vivo Z6 5G
|
Display
|
6.57-inch FHD+
2400x1080 pixel resolution
20:9 aspect ratio
90.74% screen-to-body ratio
|
Processor, OS
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Adreno 620 GPU
Funtouch OS 10 / Android 10
|
Memory and Storage
|
6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Dual Channel RAM
128GB UFS 2.1 storage
|
Battery
|
5000mAh
44W ultra-fast flash charge
|
Camera
|
Front Camera:
16MP (f/2.48)
Rear Quad Camera setup
48MP primary lens
8MP Ultra wide-angle lens (112-degree FOV)
2MP macro lens
2MP depth sensor
Other features:
Super Night Scene 2.0; Hyper HDR
|
Connectivity
|
4G LTE
5G (SA/NSA)
dual Wi-Fi
Bluetooth v5.1;
USB Type-C port;
GPS
3.5mm headphone jack
|
Authentication
|
Fingerprint Unlock (rear)
Face recognition
