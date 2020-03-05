Left Menu
Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

The agreement marks a big step in bringing the power of 5G to New Zealand, Samsung said on Wednesday.

Spark and Samsung have previously collaborated on network innovation, starting with 5G trials in 2019 that used Samsung’s 5G end-to-end solutions to test and verify the potential of next-generation network technology at Spark Lab.  Image Credit: Flickr/ Christoph Scholz

Samsung has signed a 5G network agreement with Spark, New Zealand's largest mobile carrier to help it unlock the future of mobile connectivity. The agreement marks a big step in bringing the power of 5G to New Zealand, Samsung said on Wednesday.

Samsung has been supporting 5G commercial services in leading commercial markets, including Korea and the U.S. Now the South Korean electronics giant is looking to expand its global footprint rapidly to new markets including Canada and New Zealand.

Under the commercial network deal, Samsung Networks will provide Spark with its latest 5G New Radio (NR) solutions, including Massive MIMO radios that provide carriers with more flexible, scalable 5G solutions that are simple and cost-effective to deploy and accelerate commercial 5G availability. Samsung said its Massive MIMO radios easy to install and provide space savings on tower tops.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rajesh Singh, General Manager of Value Management of Spark New Zealand said, "We are pleased to have Samsung as a 5G vendor for our mobile services, not only are they able to offer us a huge amount of global best practice and network infrastructure knowledge, they can also provide a proven immersive 5G experience for our customers. One of the main reasons we selected Samsung was their 5G NR solutions which deliver enhanced network capability, high-quality connections, and state of the art technology."

Spark and Samsung have previously collaborated on network innovation, starting with 5G trials in 2019 that used Samsung's 5G end-to-end solutions to test and verify the potential of next-generation network technology at Spark Lab.

