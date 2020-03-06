Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google launches new podcast series for app and game enthusiasts

The podcast series will bring together the latest insights, stories, and learnings from industry experts on topics surrounding mobile, apps and games businesses.

Google launches new podcast series for app and game enthusiasts
The first episode featuring Sarah Fuchs, VP, Covet Fashion and Judy Chen, Director of PM at Crowdstar was released on Thursday. Image Credit: Twitter (@AndroidDev)

Google has launched the Apps, Games, & Insights podcast series for developers, business decision-makers and enthusiasts in the apps and games industry. The podcast series will bring together the latest insights, stories, and learnings from industry experts on topics surrounding mobile, apps and games businesses.

From designers and developers to product managers and marketers, the series seeks to challenge, provoke thought, and enlighten everyone who is interested in the apps and games industry, Lily Sheringham, Global Marketing, Platforms and Ecosystems at Google Play Apps & Games wrote in a blog post.

The podcast series has eight episodes hosted by Googlers Tamzin Taylor, Head of Google Play Apps & Games for Western Europe, and Dirk Primbs, who leads the Ecosystem Developer Relations team in EMEA. For each of the eight episodes, the hosts will be joined by different thought lender guests.

Here is a sneak peek of the topics each episode will cover.

  • Episode 1: Diversity creates better games
  • Episode 2: Mergers and acquisitions are like a marriage
  • Episode 3: Streaming sports wasn't easy until now
  • Episode 4: Investors take sustainable businesses and products seriously
  • Episode 5: Privacy matters more than ever
  • Episode 6: The best games put players first
  • Episode 7: Accessibility debt is a real thing, and it matters
  • Episode 8: Mobile games aren't always on mobile

The first episode featuring Sarah Fuchs, VP, Covet Fashion and Judy Chen, Director of PM at Crowdstar was released on Thursday. It focused on responsible growth and building a long-term games business by taking a holistic approach to the game, its players, and the creators.

Podcast channels include Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio, and LibSyn.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Clippers cruise to lopsided win over Rockets

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell posted double-doubles, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers drubbed the Houston Rockets, 120-105, on Thursday night. The Clippers extended their winning streak to six consecu...

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan Chase Co CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon is recovering from emergency heart surgery done on Thursday morning, with two deputies taking over as he recuperates, the largest U.S. bank said. Dimon, 63, experienced a tear in his hearts ma...

Airlines face $100 billion-plus virus hit, discounts 'wouldn't do any good'

The coronavirus epidemic could rob passenger airlines of up to 113 billion in revenue this year, an industry body warned on Thursday, while the head of Southwest Airlines said a drastic drop-off in travel demand seemed fear-driven, similar ...

Yes Bank's digital partners hit by moratorium

After Yes Bank was placed under moratorium, digital payments were impacted as PhonePe, which depends on the cash-strapped lender for its transactions, could not operate. It can be noted that the banks own net banking facilities have not bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020