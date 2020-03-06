Google launches new podcast series for app and game enthusiasts

Google has launched the Apps, Games, & Insights podcast series for developers, business decision-makers and enthusiasts in the apps and games industry. The podcast series will bring together the latest insights, stories, and learnings from industry experts on topics surrounding mobile, apps and games businesses.

From designers and developers to product managers and marketers, the series seeks to challenge, provoke thought, and enlighten everyone who is interested in the apps and games industry, Lily Sheringham, Global Marketing, Platforms and Ecosystems at Google Play Apps & Games wrote in a blog post.

📢 Announcing our new podcast: Apps, Games, & Insights🎧 Tune in over the next 8 episodes for fascinating discussions and learnings from industry experts covering trending topics around mobile apps, games, and tech. #appsgamesinsights▶️ Listen now → https://t.co/DgEmasoH8o pic.twitter.com/mEpLwHgyfC — Google Play Apps & Games (@GooglePlayDev) March 5, 2020

The podcast series has eight episodes hosted by Googlers Tamzin Taylor, Head of Google Play Apps & Games for Western Europe, and Dirk Primbs, who leads the Ecosystem Developer Relations team in EMEA. For each of the eight episodes, the hosts will be joined by different thought lender guests.

Here is a sneak peek of the topics each episode will cover.

Episode 1: Diversity creates better games

Episode 2: Mergers and acquisitions are like a marriage

Episode 3: Streaming sports wasn't easy until now

Episode 4: Investors take sustainable businesses and products seriously

Episode 5: Privacy matters more than ever

Episode 6: The best games put players first

Episode 7: Accessibility debt is a real thing, and it matters

Episode 8: Mobile games aren't always on mobile

The first episode featuring Sarah Fuchs, VP, Covet Fashion and Judy Chen, Director of PM at Crowdstar was released on Thursday. It focused on responsible growth and building a long-term games business by taking a holistic approach to the game, its players, and the creators.

Podcast channels include Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio, and LibSyn.

