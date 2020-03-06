Google to empower women professionals with digital marketing skills

Google launched today a new skilling program, DigiPivot, to support women professionals looking for a career switch to digital marketing. The main objective of the program is to provide opportunities for women professionals in India to pivot their careers in the digital marketing landscape and open a world of new career opportunities to grow and learn.

The program developed in association with Avtar, India's pioneer platform for women professionals, and the Indian School of Business seeks to help 200+ women leaders reskill themselves on digital marketing and feel empowered to reboot their careers into being digital marketing leaders by 2022.

"We are excited to introduce DigiPivot, a skilling program designed for women who are looking to return to their corporate careers after a break or simply planning to make mid-career shifts to digital marketing," Google said in a blog post.

Selected participants will go through a curated 18-week learning program with 3-days in-person events and 16 weeks of online engagement and learning. The program will culminate with a 1-day graduation event at the Google Hyderabad office on 28th August 2020.

Women Professionals who are currently working or those keen to return to the workforce with 4-10 years of experience in sales, marketing, branding, analytics and consulting are eligible to apply for the program. The last date for registration is 21st March 2020.

