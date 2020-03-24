Venezuela: VeneSat-1 satellite inactive since March 13, to be pushed into graveyard orbits

The first state-owned communication satellite of Venezuela is reportedly out of service since March 13 when a series of maneuvers left it tumbling in an unusable orbit.

According to Space News, Venezuela's satellite, VeneSat-1 satellite has been stuck for 11 days in an elliptical orbit above the geostationary arc. This has been observed two US companies that track satellites.

VeneSat-1 satellite was built by Venezuelan space agency ABAE in association with China Great Wall Industry Corp. and launched in late 2008. The launch of VeneSat-1 satellite was intended to provide television and broadband services to Venezuela.

The website further reported that both Venezuela and China planned in January this year to develop a replacement satellite titled VeneSat-2, which would continue service after VeneSat-1 retired. The first one was expected to remain in service till atleast 2024.

According to Pennsylvania-based AGI's technical director, Bob Hall, VeneSat-1 has drifted 30 degrees from its original orbital slot since March 13. If the satellite drifts another 40 degrees, it will be beyond line of sight from Venezuela, complicating any efforts to restore control of the spacecraft unless Venezuela relies on ground stations in other countries.

The usual norms are when ailing geostationary satellites are made out of service, operators usually maneuver them into so-called graveyard orbits (aka disposal orbits), around 300 to 500 kilometres above the geosynchronous belt. The inactive or dead satellites at such so-called calculated altitudes are expected to orbit for thousands of years without colliding with active satellites. Venesat-1's highest point, or apogee, is roughly 36,300 kms or about 525 kms above the geosynchronous arc.

Similarly, the operators of VeneSat-1 lost contact with it while they are trying to move it into a proper graveyard orbit.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.