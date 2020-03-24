Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela: VeneSat-1 satellite inactive since March 13, to be pushed into graveyard orbits

Venezuela: VeneSat-1 satellite inactive since March 13, to be pushed into graveyard orbits
The inactive or dead satellites at such so-called calculated altitudes are expected to orbit for thousands of years without colliding with active satellites. Image Credit: Pixabay

The first state-owned communication satellite of Venezuela is reportedly out of service since March 13 when a series of maneuvers left it tumbling in an unusable orbit.

According to Space News, Venezuela's satellite, VeneSat-1 satellite has been stuck for 11 days in an elliptical orbit above the geostationary arc. This has been observed two US companies that track satellites.

VeneSat-1 satellite was built by Venezuelan space agency ABAE in association with China Great Wall Industry Corp. and launched in late 2008. The launch of VeneSat-1 satellite was intended to provide television and broadband services to Venezuela.

The website further reported that both Venezuela and China planned in January this year to develop a replacement satellite titled VeneSat-2, which would continue service after VeneSat-1 retired. The first one was expected to remain in service till atleast 2024.

According to Pennsylvania-based AGI's technical director, Bob Hall, VeneSat-1 has drifted 30 degrees from its original orbital slot since March 13. If the satellite drifts another 40 degrees, it will be beyond line of sight from Venezuela, complicating any efforts to restore control of the spacecraft unless Venezuela relies on ground stations in other countries.

The usual norms are when ailing geostationary satellites are made out of service, operators usually maneuver them into so-called graveyard orbits (aka disposal orbits), around 300 to 500 kilometres above the geosynchronous belt. The inactive or dead satellites at such so-called calculated altitudes are expected to orbit for thousands of years without colliding with active satellites. Venesat-1's highest point, or apogee, is roughly 36,300 kms or about 525 kms above the geosynchronous arc.

Similarly, the operators of VeneSat-1 lost contact with it while they are trying to move it into a proper graveyard orbit.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore to shut bars, limit gatherings to counter coronavirus spread

Singapore will close bars and entertainment venues including discos and cinemas among new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The regulations - including limits on gatherings outside work and...

Amitabh Bachchan tweets his astonishment seeing Howrah Bridge, Kolkata streets empty

Amitabh Bachchan, who is continued by Bengalis to be considered as Jamai or Damaad of Bengal, recently took to Twitter to express his concern for the streets of Kolkata where the West Bengal government has imposed complete lockdown due to C...

South Africa's cases leap again as 3-week lockdown looms

South Africas coronavirus cases leapt again to 554 on Tuesday, the most of any country in Africa, as its 57 million people rushed to prepare for a lockdown that begins Thursday. Across Africa, 43 of its 54 countries now have cases, with the...

Olympics-Looming delay spells uncertain future for 'Tokyo 2020' merchandise

Vendors of a vast array of Tokyo 2020-themed trinkets are looking to cash in from a looming postponement of the Games, because of a global coronavirus pandemic, by marketing their items as emblems of something that never happened instead.Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020