Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing plans to retest Starliner flight after botched mission

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 05:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 05:11 IST
Boeing plans to retest Starliner flight after botched mission

Boeing Co said on Monday it would send its Starliner astronaut spacecraft on another unmanned mission to the International Space Station, months after its last flight was cut short because of a software bug.

During the December test, a series of software glitches and an issue with the spacecraft's automated timer resulted in Starliner failing to dock at the space station and returning to Earth a week early. In February, a NASA safety review panel found that Boeing had narrowly missed a "catastrophic failure" in the botched test, and recommended examining the company's software verification process before letting it fly humans to space.

NASA officials held back on ordering a redo because they "didn’t think it would be sufficient" to address all of the concerns raised in the safety review, an agency official told Reuters, adding that NASA would be making additional recommendations. Boeing and Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, are separately building space taxis to ferry astronauts to the space station under NASA's effort to revive its human spaceflight program.

"Flying another uncrewed flight will allow us to complete all flight test objectives and evaluate the performance of the second Starliner vehicle at no cost to the taxpayer," the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian High Court quashes conviction of Cardinal Pell on sex offences

Australias highest court on Tuesday overturned former Vatican treasurer George Pells conviction for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, Australian media reported.The ruling allows the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free f...

Colombia extends coronavirus quarantine by two weeks

Colombia will extend a nationwide quarantine meant to stem the transmission of the coronavirus until April 27, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.The lockdown was originally set to last 19 days, ending just before midnight on April 13. The...

Soccer-Brazil's CBF to give lower divisions, women's clubs financial aid

The Brazilian Football Confederation CBF is to give 140 clubs from the lower divisions and womens leagues a lump sum aimed at helping them survive the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, the organisation said on Monday. The 19 million rea...

Virtus.pro, OG reach 2-0 in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Virtus.pro and OG each won again on Monday to remain undefeated and sit atop Group A as the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online continued round-robin play. Virtus.pro beat Gambit Esports 2-1 in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020