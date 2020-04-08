Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keep your device safe from xHelper, trojan that's nearly impossible to remove

Last year, a particularly indelible malware was discovered attacking Android-based devices

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:53 IST
Keep your device safe from xHelper, trojan that's nearly impossible to remove
Kaspersky logo. Image Credit: ANI

Last year, a particularly indelible malware was discovered attacking Android-based devices: the now-infamous xHelper Trojan, which is nearly impossible to remove from a device. As of March 2020, the xHelper has infected over 55,000 phones around the world, and the attacks continue. After xHelper is installed, it runs a series of downloads of other malicious files, including one known as Triada, which provides root access on the device. This is what makes xHelper particularly difficult to remove; the malware module installed in the system folder simply reinstalls the deleted applications. In addition, all the files copied to the phone's folders by the malware are designated "immutable", meaning not even superusers can delete them.

"xHelper is particularly dangerous because it creates a backdoor that the attackers can use to execute commands as if they're a superuser, as well as gain access to all app data. A similar backdoor can then be used by other malware, like CookieThief, to attack the same device. Since xHelper is nearly impossible to remove, it's important that Android users stay vigilant about what they're downloading on their phone and always use strong mobile security software. The good news--if you are downloading apps from official stores, chances of encountering this malware are very, very low," says Igor Golovin, malware analyst. Kaspersky solutions successfully block the threat.

To protect yourself from xHelper and other Android malware, Kaspersky experts recommend: - Only download applications from trusted sources, like official marketplaces

- Install an antivirus solution on your phone, like Kaspersky Antivirus & Security for Android (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

From deliveries in Arizona to fish markets in California, coronavirus changes how we buy our food

Eric Cohn used to wear a respirator mask, goggles and gloves only to protect against mold and asbestos as he restored homes in Tucson, Arizona. Now he dons the same gear in his new job - shopping for quarantined customers. People ask me whe...

U.S. coronavirus restrictions create split among religious liberty advocates

When an evangelical Christian pastor was arrested in Florida for flouting a stay-at-home order aimed at curbing the new coronavirus, a conservative religious liberty group was quick to leap to his defense.But the decision by Liberty Counsel...

INSIGHT-Trump holds support of political base in virus-prone states

Earl Kerr, a 57-year-old electrical contractor in Jacksonville, Florida, says he fears for his 80-year-old mother, who entered an assisted living facility just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. And he says he worries th...

Lockdown: Many organisations holding online cultural events & competitions

With the lockdown in force and people confined to their homes, many organizations in the city are now conducting online cultural events, including competitions and theatre events. The New Town Kolkata Development Authority is holding an onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020