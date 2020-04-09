Science News Roundup: Boeing plans to retest Starliner flight and Russian space agency says Trump paving way to seize other planets

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Boeing plans to retest Starliner flight after botched mission

Boeing Co said on Monday it would send its Starliner astronaut spacecraft on another unmanned mission to the International Space Station, months after its last flight was cut short because of a software bug. During the December test, a series of software glitches and an issue with the spacecraft's automated timer resulted in Starliner failing to dock at the space station and returning to Earth a week early.

Russian space agency says Trump paving way to seize other planets

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, accused Donald Trump on Tuesday of creating a basis to take over other planets by signing an executive order outlining U.S. policy on commercial mining in space. The executive order, which Roscosmos said damaged the scope for international cooperation in space, was signed on Monday.

