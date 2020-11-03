Roads and markets today bustle with people even late in night under Nitish Kumar: PM Modi tells Bihar poll rally. PTI NAC SK SK

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
Another four people have been placed in custody over last weeks fatal knife attack in the French city of Nice, BFM TV and Agence France Presse AFP reported on Tuesday. An assailant shouting Allahu Akbar God is Greatest beheaded a woman and ...
The electoral commission has announced on November 3 that Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27 percent of the vote, after a bitter election that sparked deadly violence and was boyc...
Trading in the British pound was relatively calm on Tuesday as the currency stayed neutral against the euro and rose versus the broadly weaker U.S. dollar on the day of the U.S. presidential election.Traders are waiting to see in which dire...
Scientists have shown that there are seven forms of disease in mild COVID-19, and that the novel coronavirus infection leaves behind significant changes in the immune system even after 10 weeks, findings which may aid in the treatment of pa...