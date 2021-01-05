Left Menu
All COVID-related protocols to be followed during the Budget session of Parliament: Sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:43 IST
One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot's focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

No action taken to remove chromium dumps in Kanpur, Committee tells NGT

No action has been taken to remove chromium dumps at Rania and Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur despite direction to the Uttar Pradesh government, a committee told the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday. The oversight committee, headed by Justice S V ...

Jharkhand's Ramgarh tops Niti Aayog aspirational districts ranking in November

Ramgarh in Jharkhand has topped the list of aspirational districts ranked by the government think tank Niti Aayog in November 2020. Yadgir Karnataka, Gadchiroli Maharashtra have been placed at the second and third positions, respectively, N...

UK offers extra $6.2 billion to firms to soften new COVID-19 recession

Britain offered a 4.6 billion pound 6.2 billion support package for businesses on Tuesday to soften an expected recession caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a third national lockdown.Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced...

OPEC+ resumes talks amid divide on February oil output levels

OPEC resumes debate on Tuesday after talks stumbled over February policy, with Russia leading calls for higher output and others suggesting holding or even cutting production due to new coronavirus lockdowns. Debate resumes at 1430 GMT afte...
