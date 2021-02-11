We have reached agreement with China on disengagement of troops in Pangong Tso: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on eastern Ladakh standoff.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 10:54 IST
We have reached agreement with China on disengagement of troops in Pangong Tso: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on eastern Ladakh standoff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- Pangong
- China
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to new US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
We reiterated firm commitment to deepen Indo-US defence cooperation: Rajnath Singh after telephonic conversation with his US counterpart.
We exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest: Rajnath Singh after telephonic conversation with US counterpart Austin.
Rajnath Singh speaks to new US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Rajnath Singh, new US Defence Secretary discuss regional, global issues