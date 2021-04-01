Left Menu

Single day rise of 72,330 new COVID-19 cases, 459 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,22,21,665, death toll to 1,62,927:Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 10:15 IST
Single day rise of 72,330 new COVID-19 cases, 459 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,22,21,665, death toll to 1,62,927:Govt.

Single day rise of 72,330 new COVID-19 cases, 459 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,22,21,665, death toll to 1,62,927:Govt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Big tech lifts equities as Biden rebuilding plan in focus

The dollar hit a one-year high versus the yen as technology stocks led Wall Street and a key gauge of global equities higher on Wednesday, ahead of an announcement by President Joe Biden of a multitrillion-dollar plan to rebuild Americas in...

Taiwan, Palau launch coronavirus travel bubble

Taiwan and the tiny Pacific island nation of Palau launched a coronavirus travel bubble Thursday to promote tourism, in recognition of their success in stamping out the pandemic locally. Passengers must take a polymerase chain reaction test...

Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won't reveal

The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but would not release details, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.Woods suffered se...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 closes in on 4,000 as Biden spending plan on deck

Technology shares led the SP 500 to a record high on Wednesday, and the three major Wall Street indexes were set to post their fourth straight quarterly gains, as investors awaited details of President Joe Bidens massive infrastructure plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021