Football a popular sport in Assam; people of state have shown Congress-led alliance 'red card': PM Modi tells poll rally.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germanys 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.After winning interna...
To reduce the trauma of road crashes caused by drug-impaired drivers, an Independent Expert Panel on Drug Driving has proposed criminal limits and blood infringement thresholds for 25 impairing drugs, Minister of Police Poto Williams and Tr...
Singapore on Thursday said it would waive levies on foreign workers, including maids, during their stay-home notice periods from January to September 2021 to help employers manage the increased costs associated with the COVID-19 safety meas...
The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Governments books, which are again better than expected.The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL and the operating balance re...