PM Narendra Modi inaugurates redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and other development projects in Gujarat via video conferencing.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and other development projects in Gujarat via video conferencing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhinagar
- Narendra Modi
- Gujarat
Advertisement