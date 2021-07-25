PM Narendra Modi must make statement in Parliament on Pegasus issue, clarify whether snooping was done: Congress leader P Chidambaram to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
