West Bengal logs 18,213 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,792 more than previous day; tally climbs to 17,11,957: Health Department.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
