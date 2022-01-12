We are hopeful of resolving issues at Patrolling Point 15 (Hot Springs): Army Chief on ongoing talks with China on eastern Ladakh row.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
We are hopeful of resolving issues at Patrolling Point 15 (Hot Springs): Army Chief on ongoing talks with China on eastern Ladakh row.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Patrolling Point 15
- Army
- Ladakh
- Hot Springs
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden signs USD 768 billion defence bill with eye on China
UPDATE 1-China's Kintor says interim analysis of COVID treatment trial misses statistical criteria
Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year
China local symptomatic COVID cases rises for a 4th day as Xian outbreak expands
China local symptomatic COVID cases rise for a 4th day as Xian outbreak expands