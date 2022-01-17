India followed vision of 'One Earth, One Health' and provided medicines, vaccines to several countries during COVID-19: Modi at WEF event.
PTI | Newdelhi/Davos | Updated: 17-01-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 20:52 IST
India followed vision of 'One Earth, One Health' and provided medicines, vaccines to several countries during COVID-19: Modi at WEF event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement