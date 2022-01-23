India's AFC women's Asian Cup match against Chinese Taipei called off after 12 home team players test positive for COVID-19: AIFF source.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 19:28 IST
