Congress, Left and state parties opposed to BJP must come together to unitedly fight it, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin tells PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
