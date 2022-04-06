If India has chosen a side, it has chosen side of peace: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in Lok Sabha on Ukraine situation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 12:53 IST
- Country:
- India
If India has chosen a side, it has chosen side of peace: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in Lok Sabha on Ukraine situation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Jaishankar
- India
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav resigning from Lok Sabha, will retain MLA seat in UP
Every Indian legally bound to reply census queries: Govt tells Lok Sabha
SP president Akhilesh Yadav submits resignation as Lok Sabha member from Azamgarh to Speaker Om Birla.
257 police stations in India don't have a vehicle, 638 don't have a phone, govt tells Lok Sabha
BJP turned Parliament into Rome's Colosseum where PM enters 'like gladiator': TMC's Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha