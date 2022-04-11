Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers to resign from National Assembly and fight for freedom, says Imran Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 15:09 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers to resign from National Assembly and fight for freedom, says Imran Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fawad Chaudhry
- Pakistan
- Imran Khan's
- National Assembly
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry heckles journalists outside SC
Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says Cabinet has been dissolved.
Pakistan: 'Loopholes' in SC verdict, claims PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry
PTI lawmakers to tender resignations tomorrow: Former Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry
Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party to resign from National Assembly and fight for freedom: Fawad Chaudhry