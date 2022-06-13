Allegations of manhandling, injuries to protesting Congress leaders during police action will be diligently looked into: Delhi Police.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:43 IST
