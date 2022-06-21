Single day rise of 9,923 new infections, 17 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 4,33,19,396, death toll to 5,24,890: Health Ministry CJ CJ
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 09:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Single day rise of 9,923 new infections, 17 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 4,33,19,396, death toll to 5,24,890: Health Ministry CJ CJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- India
Advertisement